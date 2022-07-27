One person dead after skydiving incident near Arnprior Airport

Provincial police say one person is dead after a skydiving incident in Arnprior, Ont., Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to an area near the Arnprior Airport, around 12:44 p.m., according to Renfrew OPP Const. Tina Hunt.

"It is involving a skydiving incident," she said, adding one person has been confirmed deceased.

Michael Nolan, chief of Renfrew County Paramedic Services, said the skydiver suffered "significant traumatic injuries" after coming into contact with the ground at "increased speed."

"Despite best resuscitation efforts by both paramedics on scene, the individual has succumbed to their injuries," he added.

Hunt was not immediately able to share the age or gender of the person who was killed.

A man who picked up the phone at the airport said Parachute Ottawa is working with the authorities, but wouldn't say more.

Hunt said officers are still at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.