It's time for Arnprior to have a homeless shelter, advocates say

Faith-based and non-secular support groups in Arnprior, Ont., are calling on the town to build a shelter of its own for the homeless.

The recommendation came out of a brainstorming session attended by church groups, food banks and people living in poverty in the town about 65 kilometres west of Ottawa.

About 200 people gathered over two days in late November to discuss poverty and homelessness in the Ottawa Valley town of about 10,000 people.

Many in Arnprior credit Baptist pastor Lee Dyck with putting poverty on the town's agenda.

In 2017, Dyck opened his local newspaper to find a story about how nearly 29 per cent of Arnprior's children lived below the poverty line. Poverty's grip was especially tight on kids under six, with more than one-third of the town's preschoolers growing up in extreme need.

Baptist pastor Lee Dyck was spurred to act in 2017 after learning how many of the the town's children live in poverty. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Dyck still finds the numbers troubling.

"If this is something we as a town are known for ... then we as a town should [also] be known for our care for those in need," he said. "If we could be put on a map for that, something as a town we could be proud of."

At the same time, Dyck knew it required a unified approach.

"We in the church are naive to think we're the only ones who want to do something about it," he said.

Dyck and Clark Young, the pastor at Glad Tidings Pentecostal Church, approached Arnprior's then mayor about a team approach to reducing poverty and homelessness in the town. By the following summer, the town had struck an ad hoc committee to tackle the problem.

At November's gathering, support groups and residents facing homelessness and poverty gathered to generate and rank possible solutions, including an affordable housing program, a homeless shelter, education and communication.

NeighbourLink Fountain volunteer Barb McKenna said much of Arnprior's poverty is invisible, but it's there. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Those close to the issue say the need for a fix is real.

For the past four years, Barb McKenna has volunteered at a lunch program and clothing exchange called the NeighbourLink Fountain

"In August, a man came in with his three young sons," she recalled. "The two youngest ones were sharing shoes, so there is poverty in Arnprior."

But poverty is often harder to spot, McKenna said. For example, she said she only learned about one client's precarious housing situation when the man admitted to her that he had been sleeping in his pickup truck.

The committee will reconvene on Jan. 29 to discuss next steps.