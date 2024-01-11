Body found at Arnprior fire scene

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the body of a 30-year-old person was discovered as emergency crews fought a fire in Arnprior on Wednesday night.

In a news release issued Thursday, the OPP's Renfrew detachment said officers were called to the fire at a multi-unit building on Elgin Street around 8 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. They did not identify the person.

Police are investigating along with the fire marshal and coroner's offices.

Arnprior is a town of about 9,600 people just west of Ottawa.