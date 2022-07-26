Dan Lynch, county councillor for the town of Arnprior, says it “stung” that the name of the town had been removed from the title of the upcoming agricultural festival. Formerly the Arnprior Fair, this year’s event is now called the Valley Agricultural Festival.

Most years the miniature horse show is the talk of Arnprior's summer festival season, but this time around something else has captured residents' attention, pitting a rebranding exercise against wounded hometown pride.

The event that for more than a century was known as the Arnprior Fair has been renamed the Valley Agricultural Festival and some townsfolk are hurt by what seems to be missing.

"It stung. I mean we lost our identity with the fair when you use 'valley,'" explained county Coun. Dan Lynch.

"I'm going to the Arnprior Fair. You're coming to Arnprior. If you're going to the Valley Fair, where?"

Lynch was among those who spoke out against the name change during a recent council meeting where the Arnprior Agricultrual Society, the group behind the festival, asked for a $3,000 grant to offset the event's cost.

County Coun. Dan Lynch says he and other council members were hurt by the fact the word Arnprior was no longer part of the festival's name. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Mayor Walter Stack said he was a "bit disappointed" with the new title given the festival will be taking place at the Arnprior Airport, which is within the town's boundaries.

Council ultimately voted to provide $2,000 of in-kind support for barricades, bleachers and no-stopping signs but declined providing the grant.

'Change is tough'

Stacy Howard, a member of the agricultural society board, said she wasn't upset councillors turned down her organization's application.

"Like any other business, you apply for everything you can and you hope you get something," she said, adding the society was thankful for the in-kind funding.

As for the hullabaloo over the name change, Howard said that didn't come as a surprise.

"Change is tough. Some people can't accept change and I understand that totally," she said.

Howard was quick to point out that Arnprior is still in the society's name and that isn't going anywhere. And this also isn't the first time the event has had its title change.

At one point it was called the Stewartville Fair, before it became the Arnprior Fair around 1896-1910, according to the festival's website.

Stacy Howard is a member of the Arnprior Agricultural Society. She says change can be difficult, but the organization decided to rebrand and that's that. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

After selling off the fair grounds, moving to the airport and taking two years off during the COVID-19 pandemic, the agricultural society saw all of those changes as an opportunity to add one more, according to Howard.

"We've totally changed things up and that was basically our reason for going ahead and changing the name," she said. We've rebranded and that's the way it is."

But some residents aren't ready to let go.

The new name was a topic of conversation outside the Giant Tiger downtown.

Terry McLaren said his mother and father were the secretary and treasurer for the fair in the 1960s.

"I don't understand the change in the name," he said.

"It should still be the Arnprior Fair whether it's relocated or not. It doesn't give you an address it just gives you the history of the thing."

Mike Marcil, who owns the store, said he believes the name should have stayed the same too — or at least included the word Arnprior somehow.

Jenn Bradstreet said she's excited to see what the festival is all about, adding she's not put off by the new name.

"I mean, we're as valley as it comes so Valley Festival, I feel like that still describes us pretty well," she explained.

"Maybe they should throw in Arnprior, but we'll see. It's just the first year."

Lynch said he wants to see the event continue, no matter what it's called, but added seeing the word Arnprior included in its name again would probably be part of a re-evaluation from council for any future grants.

"It promotes the town and the word Arnprior missing, hurt." he said.

Howard is eager to leave the name debate behind and keep the focus on the event itself, which will feature an inflatable midway, live music, tractor pull, agricultural education and even a six-metre-tall dinosaur.

Having grown up in Arnprior, she understands the love of the town, but with a five-year deal to hold the event at the airport set to expire, the agricultural society is looking to the future.

"If we did end up having to move at another point … we don't have to change the name again."