Runner in 20s dies after collapsing at Army Run finish

A man in his 20s who collapsed at the finish line of the Canada Army Run has died.

The man went into cardiac arrest after crossing the finish line at the Canadian War Museum around 11:25 a.m.

Paramedics were unable to get the man's heart started by the time he arrived at hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time after.

Nine other people involved in the weekend's running events were taken to hospital on Sunday, paramedics said.

Five more were treated on site for symptoms including dehydration, exhaustion and heart problems.

A male runner in his 30s died while participating in Ottawa Race Weekend in May.