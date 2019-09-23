Skip to Main Content
Runner in 20s dies after collapsing at Army Run finish
Ottawa

A man in his 20s who collapsed at the finish line of the Canada Army Run has died.

Man went into cardiac arrest after finishing annual race

The finish line of the 2019 Canada Army Run was beside the Canadian War Museum. Ottawa paramedics treated 15 people during the run on Sept. 22, 2019. (CBC)

The man went into cardiac arrest after crossing the finish line at the Canadian War Museum around 11:25 a.m.

Paramedics were unable to get the man's heart started by the time he arrived at hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time after.

Nine other people involved in the weekend's running events were taken to hospital on Sunday, paramedics said.

Five more were treated on site for symptoms including dehydration, exhaustion and heart problems.

A male runner in his 30s died while participating in Ottawa Race Weekend in May.

