Man, woman arrested after attempted kidnapping in Gatineau

Police in Gatineau, Que., have arrested a man and a woman in connection with an armed assault Friday morning.

The two suspects allegedly attacked a man and attempted to kidnap him.

The incident occurred at 15 Third Avenue, police said.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects appeared in court on Friday evening. They face charges of assault, threat, extortion, forcible confinement, armed assault and attempted kidnapping, Gatineau police said.