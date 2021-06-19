Man, woman arrested after attempted kidnapping in Gatineau
Police in Gatineau, Que., have arrested a man and a woman in connection with an armed assault on Friday morning. The two suspects allegedly attacked a man and attempted to kidnap him.
The incident occurred at 15 Third Avenue, police said.
Police said the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspects appeared in court on Friday evening. They face charges of assault, threat, extortion, forcible confinement, armed assault and attempted kidnapping, Gatineau police said.