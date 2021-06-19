Skip to Main Content
Man, woman arrested after attempted kidnapping in Gatineau

Police in Gatineau, Que., have arrested a man and a woman in connection with an armed assault on Friday morning. The two suspects allegedly attacked a man and attempted to kidnap him. 

A man and a women were charged with several crimes in connection with an armed assault in Gatineau on Friday morning. (Michel Aspirot/Radio-Canada)

Police in Gatineau, Que., have arrested a man and a woman in connection with an armed assault Friday morning.

The two suspects allegedly attacked a man and attempted to kidnap him. 

The incident occurred at 15 Third Avenue, police said.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The suspects appeared in court on Friday evening. They face charges of assault, threat, extortion, forcible confinement, armed assault and attempted kidnapping, Gatineau police said.

