Embrun man killed in crash near Maxville

Ontario Provincial Police say an 88-year-old man was killed when the vehicle he was driving crossed the centre line and collided with a transport truck east of Ottawa Wednesday afternoon.

In a news release police said the collision happened on Highway 138 north of Gravel Hill Road around 3:15 p.m.

A vehicle was being driven north by Armand Benoit of Embrun, which is in Russell Township, Ont., when it crossed into the southbound lane and collided with the truck.

Benoit was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said, while a passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The truck driver was not injured.

The crash happened about 10 kilometres southwest of Maxville and about 80 kilometres southeast of downtown Ottawa.