Arnprior arm wrestler hoping to get hold of world title

A 22-year-old Arnprior woman is heading to the arm wrestling world championship this month as Canada's top female wrestler in her weight class.

Alma Keuhl will travel to Turkey on Oct. 12 to compete with arm wrestlers from 45 other countries.

Both of Keuhl's parents, as well as her grandmother, were arm wrestling champions.

Her father introduced her to the sport when they went to meet arm wrestler Allan 'The Hitman' Ford at a mall in Pembroke, Ont. He was taking on all challengers, and 15-year-old Keuhl gave it a shot.

"I lost, definitely," she said. "But he obviously saw some kind of potential in me."

Ford invited Keuhl and her father to a practice and Keuhl began competing seriously in high school. Since then, Keuhl has won several titles across Ontario and Quebec, and has competed in the World Armwrestling League (WAL) several times.

Sport takes concentration, discipline

She now wrestles with a team called the Arnprior Pryers. Keuhl's coach Tim Bonell said she's a tenacious opponent.

"She's very fierce and she's very disciplined," he said. "She takes it serious."

Competitors who allow their concentration to lapse risk serious injuries including broken arms, Keuhl said. The key to avoiding such disaster, she said, is keeping your eye on your hand during a match.

Getting the win depends on focus and determination. Keuhl said she often leans on her father's saying, "turn and burn."

"You're closing into your chest and you're hoping to God that you pull them," she said. "I have a lot of strength and most of my opponents have the speed, [but] if I can catch them, they're toast."