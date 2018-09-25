In an Ottawa neighbourhood, tornado cleanup begins amid broken trees and buildings 'ripped apart'

In the south Ottawa neighbourhood of Arlington Woods, the sound of the cleanup is the sound of chainsaws.

The community was defined by the lush forest that surrounded it, but when a tornado came through the south Ottawa neighbourhood Friday, trees crashed into homes and caused havoc. It was one of three tornadoes that hit eastern Ontario last week, this one an EF-2 with wind speeds of up to 220 km/h.

Now, the towering trees that were snapped like twigs are being cut up, and the residents are trying to get back to normal.

Frank and Doreen Mourits have been sleeping in their livingroom, because the married couple has no roof.

"We are looking at the sky. There is nothing left," said Frank.

Frank Mourits and his wife have been sleeping in their home, despite the incredible damage that was done to it in Friday's storm. (CBC )

Despite being without power, the couple have been doing their best to clean their home.

"We sleep on the couch and you know, whenever we have the energy, we pick up and continue working," said Doreen.

They are still waiting for their insurance agent to come inspect the home, and Frank concedes the agent may tell them the home is simply unlivable.

He was home when the storm tore through. He had no idea what was happening.

"I didn't realize. I have never seen a tornado," he said. "It was gone in 20 or 30 seconds."

Watch Doreen Mouritz talk about the tough cleanup ahead:

Arlington Woods resident Doreen Mouritz on the tough cleanup ahead after a tornado ripped through her Ottawa neighbourhood 0:16

That half a minute took down the trees all around Mourits's home, smashed windows and ripped a section of the roof. One of the upstairs bedrooms does not have a ceiling, but it has tree branches that were forced inside by the winds.

Volunteers have shown up to the neighbourhood in droves and Doreen said they are giving her strength.

"I am inspired by the volunteers in the neighbourhood," she said. "I am just so impressed with them."

Faith in the cleanup

Lead Pastor Mike Hogeboom stands outside his church, which was badly damaged in Friday's tornado. (CBC)

Nearby, at the Arlington Woods Church, workers were covering a massive hole in the roof. Lead Pastor Mike Hogeboom said when he first saw his church he was stunned.

"It feels like I've been violated... Everything is just so wide open and something that was very sacred is now just kind of ripped apart," he said.

The church's peaked roof has been ripped clean off, leaving only sky above the altar and the crucifix on the far wall. The congregation held their service outside on Sunday.

Hogeboom said after the initial shock, the service was an opportunity to bring everyone together.

"There were some tears, but also there was joy, thanksgiving for the things that were so good," he said. "We're going to work through this. We can put this back together again."

A large section of the Arlington Woods Church roof has been torn off. (CBC)

With files from Catherine Cullen