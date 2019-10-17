Stéphane Lauzon squeaks out victory in Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation

Liberal Party incumbent Stéphane Lauzon will represent the riding of Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation in Parliament.

Tuesday saw a tight race between Lauzon and Bloc Québécois challenger Yves Destroismaisons; Lauzon finally won the riding with just 672 votes.

The Liberal captured 37.8 per cent of ballots cast, or 18,759 votes, compared to Destroismaisons who garnered 36.4 per cent of the vote or 18,087 votes.

In third, Conservative Marie Louis-Seize, received 6,001 votes or 12.1 per cent.

The district includes portions of Gatineau, Lachute and Grenville-sur-la-Rouge in western Quebec, and has elected Tory, NDP, Liberal and Bloc representatives in the past.

Lauzon was up for re-election against social worker and former Parti Québécois candidate Destroismaisons, now running for the Bloc; People's Party candidate Sherwin Edwards, president of a company that makes vaping products; Charlotte Smoley of the NDP; Louis-Seize, a former union president with Bell; and environmental designer Marjorie Valiquette of the Green Party.

Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation in 2015