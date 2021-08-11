Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation saw one of closest elections in 2019





Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation saw one of the closest elections of 2019, with the Liberals holding onto the seat by a little more than a single percentage point compared to the Bloc Québécois.

The Liberal's Stéphane Lauzon managed to win 18,896 votes, while the Bloc's Yves Destroismaisons won 18,167.

It was the closest race in the region and Lauzon is hoping to do that again this upcoming election.

In 2015, Stéphane Lauzon, a former teacher and Gatineau city councillor, took the new riding of Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation from the NDP.

Hoping to take the riding from Lauzon is social worker Destroismaisons, again under the banner of the Bloc. Marie Louis-Seize will run for the Conservatives and Paul Lynes represents the Free Party.

Michel Welt is running for the NDP. Marc Vachon, who works in the travel industry and is described as an avid drummer, is the candidate for the People's Party.

Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation in 2019