Liberals aiming to hang onto Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation

In 2015, Stéphane Lauzon, a former teacher and Gatineau city councillor, took the new riding of Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation. Now the Liberals are aiming to keep it.

Lauzon took the district, which includes portions of Gatineau, Lachute and Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, by more than 9,000 votes over the second-place NDP candidate.

Of western Quebec's four ridings, this is where the Bloc Québécois did best, with 9,525 votes. It was also the only Ottawa-Gatineau riding where voter turnout fell below the national average.

Now Lauzon is up for re-election against social worker and former Parti Québécois candidate Yves Destroismaisons, now running for the Bloc; People's Party candidate Sherwin Edwards, the president of a company that makes vaping products; Charlotte Smoley of the NDP; environmental designer Marjorie Valiquette of the Green Party; and Conservative candidate Marie Louis-Seize, a former union president with Bell.

Candidates are included in this riding profile once they've been listed as a confirmed candidate by Elections Canada, chosen as the winner of a nomination contest or who were the chosen candidate by a party that got at least one per cent of the national popular vote in 2015.

Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation in 2015