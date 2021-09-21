Stéphane Lauzon re-elected in Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation

Liberal Stéphane Lauzon has been elected in Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation.

CBC projects that Lauzon has maintained his seat again in 2021, narrowly winning over the Bloc Québécois's Yves Destroismaisons.

In 2019 he squeaked out a win over Destroismaisons by less than one percentage point, after first taking the riding in 2015 from the NDP. Lauzon is a former teacher and Gatineau city councillor.

Marie Louis-Seize, a retired Bell project manager, ran for the Conservatives, Michel Welt ran for the NDP, Marc Vachon ran for the People's Party and Paul Lynes represented the Free Party.