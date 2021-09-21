Stéphane Lauzon re-elected in Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation
Liberal Stéphane Lauzon has been elected in Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation.
The riding saw one of closest elections in 2019
CBC projects that Lauzon has maintained his seat again in 2021, narrowly winning over the Bloc Québécois's Yves Destroismaisons.
In 2019 he squeaked out a win over Destroismaisons by less than one percentage point, after first taking the riding in 2015 from the NDP. Lauzon is a former teacher and Gatineau city councillor.
Marie Louis-Seize, a retired Bell project manager, ran for the Conservatives, Michel Welt ran for the NDP, Marc Vachon ran for the People's Party and Paul Lynes represented the Free Party.
