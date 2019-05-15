A tasty tribute to Canada's North

It's a tribute to the flavours of Canada's North.

A delicate sampling of maktaaq (narwhal) chowder. (Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami)

A Taste of the Arctic brings together hundreds of dinner guests every year to celebrate Inuit culture and cuisine. Think smoked char, dried caribou and narwhal chowder.

For the first time, the menu was created by an Inuk, Iqaluit-based chef Sheila Flaherty, right. She worked with NAC executive chef Kenton Leier, left. (Jessa Runciman/CBC)

It's put on by Inuit Tapirit Kanatami, the national organization representing Canada's Inuit.

But for the first time in its nine year history, tonight's feast was also created by an Inuk chef, Sheila Flaherty.

Mini natsiq (ringed seal) burger covered with balsamic caramelized onions on fried palaugaaq (bannock). (Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami)

Before you get too excited, the event is sold out. But if you're not one of the 600 people lucky enough to have snapped up a ticket, you can salivate over these photos.

Tarlunait (scallops) infused with mamaittuqutik (Labrador tea). (Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami)

Menu

Passed canapés

Sumac smoked ᑐᒃᑐ tuktu (caribou) with ᑭᒻᒥᓐᓇᖁᑏᑦ kimminnaqutiit (cranberry) compote.

Sautéed wild northern mushrooms tarts ᐃᖃᓗᒃ.

Iqaluk (Arctic char) ceviche ᑕᓕᐅᔭᖅ.

Taliujaq (Arctic crab) and ᑕᕐᓗᓇᐃᑦ tarlunait (scallop) salad bites.

Wild herb-roasted ᑎᖕᒥᐊᖅ tingmiaq (goose) with ᐊᖅᐱᒃ aqpik (cloudberry) compote on corn bread.

Chef-animated stations

ᑐᒃᑐ Tuktu (caribou) and ᐅᒥᖕᒪᒃ umingmak (muskox).

Birch syrup barbeque glazed ᑐᒃᑐ tuktu (caribou) skewers.

Roasted ᐅᒥᖕᒪᒃ umingmak (muskox) with parsnip purée and mushroom jus ᑕᕐᓗᓇᐃᑦ.

Tarlunait (scallops) infused with ᒪᒪᐃᑦᑐᖁᑎᒃ mamaittuqutik (Labrador tea) baked in the shell with garlic and ginger.

ᓇᑦᓯᖅ natsiq (ringed seal) sliders topped with balsamic onions on fried ᐸᓚᐅᒑᖅ palaugaaq (bannock).

Quaq and charcuterie table

ᐅᒥᖕᒪᒃ Umingmak (muskox) pepperoni.

Maple smoked ᐃᖃᓗᒃ iqaluk (Arctic char) ᑲᒃᑭᕕᐊᖅᑑᖅ.

Kakkiviaqtuuq (whitefish) jerkyᐅᒥᖕᒪᒃ.

Umingmak (muskox) jalepeno smokies.

Pickled ᐃᖃᓗᒃ iqaluk (Arctic char).

ᐱᑉᓯ Pipsi (dried Arctic char) ᒥᒃᑯ.

Mikku (dried caribou) ᐊᖅᐱᒃ.

Aqpik (cloudberry) jam and ᑭᒻᒥᓐᓇᖁᑏᑦ kimminnaqutiit (cranberry jam).

ᐸᓚᐅᒑᖅ Palaugaaq (bannock) four ways: doughnuts, ᐃᓇᓗᐊᖅ ᐸᓚᐅᒑᖅ inaluaq palaugaaq (coil), fried and baked with berry compote.

Hot table

ᒪᒃᑖᖅ Maktaaq (narwhal) chowder.

Cedar planked ᐃᖃᓗᒃ iqaluk (Arctic char) with onion blueberry relish.

Seared ᑲᒃᑭᕕᐊᖅᑑᖅ kakkiviaqtuuq (whitefish) with ᑭᒻᒥᓐᓇᖁᑏᑦ kimminnaqutiit (cranberry) emulsion.

Dessert