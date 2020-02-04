A taste of Ottawa's past

Vancouver's Roger Ma won this past weekend's Canadian Culinary Championships in Ottawa.
The prestigious event, dubbed 'Canada's Great Kitchen Party,' celebrates homegrown chefs at the cutting edge of their craft.
Of course, Ma and the other contestants follow in the footsteps of a long line of men and women who made meals to remember, and served them in style.
Today, we remember Ottawa's eateries of yesteryear, and the culinary pioneers who made history there.
Some pre-dated the photography trend.
Some reflected the fashion of the time.
Some showed our changing community.
Where we ate and drank were sometimes as important as what we ate and drank.
