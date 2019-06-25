6-storey apartment building proposed for Old Ottawa South

An upstart developer is proposing a six-storey apartment building for a prominent block of Bank Street in Old Ottawa South that's currently home to three long-standing businesses.

Preeminent Developments has circulated a preliminary design for 1050-1060 Bank St., between Aylmer and Euclid avenues, for public consultation, but hasn't yet filed a development application with the city. It's the firm's first major project.

The block, across Bank Street from the Sunnyside branch of the Ottawa Public Library, is currently occupied by Thai restaurant Siam Kitchen, consignment shop Boomerang Kids and The Barley Mow pub. All three businesses have been neighbourhood mainstays for years.

To the north sits Southminster United Church and the Rideau Canal, and to the south is the historic Mayfair Theatre and Quinn's, another pub.

A rendering of the proposed building, looking south down Bank Street. (KWC Architects Inc.)

Could take years

Preeminent Developments is co-owned by Ottawa restaurateur Domenic Santaguida, whose Vittoria Trattoria restaurant in the ByWard Market was heavily damaged by fire in April. The company owns two-thirds of the property, while the portion occupied by The Barley Mow is owned separately.

Santaguida said there's a plan to merge the properties, but stressed the project is in its very early stages, and could take years to come to fruition.

"The earliest we could do anything is 2022, assuming we get the approvals, and assuming there's still the interest in rentals that there is today," he said.

Santaguida said if the development does one day go ahead, the current tenants will be give at least a year's notice and offered help to relocate.

"We're all community people," he said. "My intention is not to be disruptive, it's to have as minimal impact as possible."

The proposed apartment building, looking north toward the Bank Street Bridge. (KWC Architects Inc.)

Zoned for 4 storeys

According to a preliminary design produced by Ottawa firm KWC Architects Inc., the development would contain 41 units, 30 of them one-bedroom, and feature 7,500 square feet of retail space on its ground floor. It would have just 16 underground parking spaces for tenants, with access off Euclid Avenue.

The property is designated "traditional mainstreet" in the city's official plan, which encourages mixed-use development that supports walking, cycling and public transit use.

Current zoning limits building heights in the area to 15 metres or four storeys, but the developer plans to ask for a variance to allow around 20 metres, according to the proposal.

KWC also wants to eliminate landscaping, reduce the rear setback and provide just one visitor parking spot instead of the required four, all of which will require variances.

"Overall, this proposal is compatible with the intent of the bylaw," the proposal states.

The design was presented at a public meeting requested by Preeminent Developments on June 11, where some community members objected to the variances, according to Capital ward Coun. Shawn Menard.