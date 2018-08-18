Arboretum feast: Music fest a treat for food lovers, too

If your idea of a perfect summer weekend includes great live music paired with tasty, locally inspired meals, then this summer's Arboretum Festival, branded this year as Bon-Fire, won't disappoint.

Headliners hitting the stage Aug. 17-18 include Bonjay, Jessy Lanza, Jennifer Castle and Wolf Parade.

Off stage, stars of the Ottawa food scene include fine eatery Whalesbone, cured meat specialists Seed to Sausage, Steve Mitton of Brothers Beer Bistro and Matt Vandenberg of Rideau Pines Farm.

Vandenberg's family farm now hosts the annual celebration of music food after it moved from its downtown roots a couple years ago.

Mitton and Vandenberg were guests on CBC's All In A Day this week, where they shared a couple of the recipes they're going to offer up at Bon-Fire.

Steve Mitton's Kimchi Fries

Start with 4 lbs Rideau Pines Russet potatoes, cut into batons (fries), soaked overnight in water. The next day, heat a deep fryer to 300 F and 'blanch' fries for five to seven minutes. Cool immediately and thoroughly. When cooled, you may finish the fry in a 350 F deep fryer. Toss with a drizzle of melted butter (or duck fat), salt and chili powder.

Topping

1 cup good (homemade) kimchi​

1 onion, sliced

Sauté both in a frying pan with a little oil until caramelized

1/2 cup grated cheddar

1/2 cup sliced green onion

1 Tbsp toasted sesame seeds or furikake​​

Smoked tomato miso mayo

6 egg yolks

1/2 cup smoked-fresh tomatoes (Throw your tomatoes into a smoker to get that authentic flavour or add a couple drops of liquid smoke to the mix instead.)

2 cloves garlic

2/3 cup red miso

1/4 cup cider vinegar

3 Tbsp sriracha sauce (Such as Michael's Dolce)

Throw all this in a blender and slowly add 1.5 L canola oil.

Throw fries in a bowl or on a plate, top with cheese, spread out the caramelized kimchi, sesame seeds and green onions. Squirt your smoked tomato-miso mayo all over the dish at your own discretion.

Rideau Pines mixed salad with lemon dill vinaigrette

Vandenberg suggests you slice his farm fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and sweet peppers in whatever quantities you prefer. (Like cucumbers more than tomatoes? Use more cukes!) Top with pickled onions.

Salad ingredients

3 large tomatoes , sliced thick

1 large cucumber, sliced

1 or two medium carrots, sliced thin

1 large sweet pepper, rough chop

Pickled onions

Lemon Dill vinaigrette

1 tsp dijon mustard

2 teaspoons lemon zest

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/2 cup olive oil.

2 Tbs chopped fresh dill

Sea salt and pepper to taste

Assemble the vegetables in a bowl, drizzle with vinaigrette to taste. Toss. Serve in bowls or on a serving platter and top with your favourite pickled onions (preferably homemade or pickled) using local onions.