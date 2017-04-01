From fishy phone calls to political pranks, the joke's on you, Ottawa

From fooling a fish market to political pranksters, CBC Ottawa combed its archives for April Fools' hoaxes from years gone by.

1965: Poisson d'avril!

On April 1, 1965, ByWard Market seafood emporium Lapointe Fish got a wave of phone calls asking for people with odd-sounding, yet oddly familiar names.

On April 1, 1965, Lapointe Fish Ltd. began getting some strange phone calls from people asking to speak to Mr. Pike, Mr. Bass, and Mr. Salmon. 1:23

"There's no Mr. Salmon here. I'm sorry. You have the wrong number," one employee is heard telling a caller on a CBC news story from the time.

"Mr. Bass? Oh, I'm sorry, there's no Mr. Bass here," another employee says. "Must be an April Fool."

Indeed it was. A prankster or pranksters unknown had apparently peppered the city with phone messages to call back a Mr. Salmon, Mr. Bass or Mr. Pike.

The shop was inundated with calls, clogging up the phone lines all day long, and one man — presumably the shop's owner — thought it was no laughing matter.

1996: Digital Peace Tower

In an annual tradition, CBC's Ottawa Morning surprised listeners on April 1, 1996, when then heritage minister Sheila Copps announced the famous clock atop the Peace Tower was going digital.

Copps said putting a new face on the old clock would ensure school children would never again have to learn how to tell time the old fashioned way. And instead of those chimes, the new "techno clock" would ring in the hour with a buzzer.

Copps also suggested the Parliament Hill landmark could be renamed after a major sponsor, such as the "Disneyworld Tower."

2005: E-file ... or else!

In 2005, then revenue minister John McCallum pranked the capital by telling Ottawa Morning about a new initiative designed to scare Canadians into filing their taxes electronically.

"You just point, click, it's just that quick," McCallum said.

He also revealed he didn't pay taxes himself because as revenue minister, doing so would place him in a conflict of interest.

2010: Alfie for mayor

The 2010 mayoral race got a lot more interesting on April 1 when former Ottawa senators captain Daniel Alfredsson told Ottawa Morning listeners he was throwing his hockey helmet in the ring.

"I thought, why not become the captain of this city? Mayor Alfredsson — it definitely has a nice ring to it."

2011: A royal pain

In a tradition that began when Queen Elizabeth II gifted six swans to the capital to mark Canada's centennial in 1967, the city has released the Crown swans into the Rideau River each summer since.

Tired of the annual headache involved in housing the swans over the winter — remember "Swantanamo Bay?" — Mayor Jim Watson announced the city was shipping the birds back as a royal wedding gift.

Reaction from monarchists was so fierce, Watson was forced to go on the record to let the city know the joke had been on them.