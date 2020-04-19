4 new COVID-19 deaths at Almonte care home, Ottawa cases top 800

The city's total number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases has topped 800, according to Sunday's update from Ottawa Public Health (OPH).

There have been 46 cases confirmed since the public health authority's Saturday report — one of the largest daily increases since the pandemic began — bringing the city's total to 803.

One new death has also been reported, with the death toll now sitting at 23. Outbreaks have been declared at 19 institutions across the city, up from the 16 institutions reported Saturday.

According to OPH, 338 people have recovered from the virus, just over 40 per cent of the total number of cases.

As of last Sunday, there were 561 confirmed cases of the virus.

Four more deaths were reported at the Almonte Country Haven long-term care home in Mississippi Mills, Ont., on Sunday. (Patrick Louiseize/Radio-Canada)

'The community is grieving'

At the Almonte Country Haven, a long-term care home west of Ottawa, another four residents have died, bringing the total number of deaths there to 23.

"The families of these residents are in our hearts and minds during this difficult time," wrote Carolyn Della Foresta, the home's administrator, in a statement.

"We know the community is grieving together today."

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, an employee at the Food Basics grocery store on Brookdale Avenue in Cornwall, Ont., has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee worked day shifts between April 13 and April 18, despite developing symptoms and being tested April 17, according to the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU).

Paul Roumeliotis, the EOHU's medical officer of health, promised to provide an update about the risk to the public Sunday afternoon.

112 long-term care homes in Ontario have outbreaks

Ontario reported 568 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning, bringing the provincial total to 10,578.

Meanwhile, the province said 112 long-term care homes now have outbreaks, four more than reported on Saturday.

A total of 553 people have died from the virus in Ontario, 240 of which are residents in long-term care homes, according to the provincial health ministry.

In the Outaouais, there have been seven new cases reported since Saturday, bringing the region's total to 209.