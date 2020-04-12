Skip to Main Content
37 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ottawa on Easter Sunday
Ottawa

37 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ottawa on Easter Sunday

Ottawa's total number of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 561, according to Ottawa Public Health. 

No new deaths recorded

CBC News ·
A person walks in the ByWard Market as the normally busy retail and entertainment district is quiet due to the COVID-19 pandemic on April 4, 2020. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Ottawa's total number of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 561, according to Sunday's update from Ottawa Public Health. 

That's an increase of 37 cases since the public health authority's Saturday report. 

No new deaths were recorded, however. 

Confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks currently exist at 12 institutions across the city, down from the 14 institutions reported on Saturday. 

Ontario reported 401 new and confirmed cases on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 7,049. A total of 274 people have died of the virus, according to the province's website.

There are more than 1,000 confirmed cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now