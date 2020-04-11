2 more COVID-19 deaths as Ottawa cases top 500

Two more people have died from COVID-19, according to Ottawa Public Health.

The city's total now sits at 524 laboratory-confirmed cases of novel coronavirus — an increase of 30 cases since the public health authority's Friday report.

Eleven people have died from the virus in Ottawa so far.

Outbreaks have been declared at 14 institutions across the city, including the Villa Marconi long-term care centre on Baseline Road. It was added to the list of institutions with active outbreaks on Friday afternoon.

Ontario's provincial government announced Saturday it's extending COVID-19 emergency orders until April 23 — and adding some new ones — as the provincial case count rose by 411 to 6,648.

According to CBC tallies, 274 people have died in Ontario from COVID-19.

In the Outaouais, there have been 16 new cases reported since Friday, bringing the region's total to 157.