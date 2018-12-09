Salted caramel sauce puts festive twist on classic apple pie

Pies take time and care to make, and are best suited to split with a group, making them perfect for the holidays.

But you can make this dish for special occasions even more special with a salted caramel sauce from Ottawa's Tracey Nesrallah.

The Grade 4 teacher and volunteer baking instructor in Osgoode also recommends using frozen butter for the crust, keeping the pastry as cold as possible before baking to increase the flakiness, and choosing your apples carefully.

"McIntosh apples are sweeter and a little juicy, so you get a sort of sauce happening, while Granny Smiths are a little more tart and harder — it doesn't go all mushy," she explained on CBC Radio's All In A Day this week.

Flakey crust, warm filling. Is it even the holidays if nobody brings a pie to dinner? 10:44

Apple pie with salted caramel sauce

Pastry ingredients:

2½ cups all-purpose flour.

½ tsp salt.

½ cup cold butter, cubed.

½ cup lard, cubed.

¼ cup ice water.

3 tbsp sour cream.

Pastry instructions:

In a large bowl, whisk flour with salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in lard until the flour is sandy in texture. Cut in the butter next, until the flour is in fine crumbs with larger chunks of butter. In a different container, whisk water with the sour cream. Drizzle over flour mixture, tossing briskly with pastry blender until a ragged dough forms. Divide in half and press into two discs. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled.

Pie filling ingredients:

8 apples, a mix of harder and softer varieties such as McIntosh and Granny Smith.

¾ cup granulated sugar.

2 tbsp corn starch.

1 tsp cinnamon.

A pinch of nutmeg.

A pinch of salt.

Pastry egg wash ingredients:

1 egg yolk.

2 tbsp butter.

A dash of cream.

A dash of coarse sugar.

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.

Peel, core and slice apples — toss in a bit of lemon juice to help prevent browning if you'd like. Place in a large bowl.

In a small bowl, toss sugar, cinnamon, corn starch, nutmeg and salt. Toss mixture with the apples.

Roll out the pastry between two pieces of plastic wrap lightly dusted with flour.

Put in a pie plate and fill with the apple mixture. Top with the rest of the rolled-out pastry.

Brush with the egg wash and cut steam vents in the top.

Bake in the bottom third of an oven at 450 degrees for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees and bake until the crust is golden brown, the apples are tender and the filling is bubbly and thickened. This should take about an hour.

Salted caramel sauce ingredients:

¼ cup water.

1 cup granulated sugar.

2/3 cup heavy whipping cream.

3 tbsp unsalted butter, cut in tablespoon-size pieces.

1 tsp vanilla.

1 tsp salt to taste.

Sauce instructions: