2 suspected drownings in same Prince Edward County park

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after two men died in apparent drownings at the same provincial park in Prince Edward County.

Emergency services first responded to North Beach Provincial Park on the county's western shore at about 1 p.m. Sunday.

The body of a man police say was swimming with his family was pulled from Lake Ontario.

Despite CPR from first responders, 63-year-old Alex Aloysius of Oshawa, Ont., was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Officers then responded to the beach again just before 6 p.m. when a group of friends had been swimming and one person failed to resurface.

The man was pulled from the water and given CPR by bystanders, according to an OPP news release.

Muhammad Azmat, 25, of Mississauga, Ont., was pronounced dead in hospital, police said.

The Office of the Chief Coroner of Ontario is investigating the two most recent deaths, including confirming the cause.

Deadly month on the water

Earlier this month, a 20-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy drowned after swimming in the Ottawa River.

Last weekend, a 61-year-old Kingston man failed to resurface after his boat capsized on a lake in South Frontenac Township.

Then last Monday, a 46-year-old Ottawa man died after falling into the water while paddleboarding near Perth, Ont., a 27-year-old woman fell off a boat in a crash near Maniwaki, Que., and was later found dead, and a man in his 70s drowned in a Montebello, Que., swimming pool.

The Sûreté du Québec says divers will keep looking for a missing man who fell off a boat on the Baskatong Reservoir north of Maniwaki on Saturday.