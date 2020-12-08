Fire marshal investigating after man injured in Centretown apartment fire

The fire marshal is investigating after a man was rescued from an apartment fire in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood late Monday afternoon.

Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) said firefighters arrived at 229 Argyle Ave. just before 5:30 p.m., and saw heavy smoke in the building. They entered an apartment which was engulfed in smoke, said OFS.

"Firefighters began searching through the smoke-filled unit while another crew attacked the fire and ventilated the smoke out through the windows," reads a fire services press release. "Firefighters located one unresponsive adult male in the apartment."

A firefighter administered CPR on the man before paramedics took over care, said OFS.

The fire, contained to the apartment unit, was extinguished before 6 p.m. There are no other injuries but residents have been evacuated from the building, say OFS.

The service said the cause is still under investigation and the province's fire marshal is investigating.