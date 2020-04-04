2 treated for burns after Lowertown apartment fire

Two people are being treated for burns after flames were seen on the second floor of a high-rise building near Lowertown.

"Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed smoke and flames visible and declared a working fire. Crews remain on scene to ventilate and check neighbouring units," a press release from the Ottawa Fire Services reads.

The apartment building is located at 161 Augusta St., near Rideau Street.

Two treated for burns

According to the media release, firefighters responded to the call at approximately 8 a.m., alongside police and the Ottawa Paramedic Service.

Paramedics treated and transported two patients in critical condition to the burn centre at the Ottawa Hospital's General Campus.

Fire under control by 8:30 a.m.

A woman with severe burns and a man with possible burns in his airways are being treated.

"Firefighters rescued multiple occupants from inside the structure," the media release reads.

The fire was declared to be out at 8:30 a.m.

Fire crews remained on scene earlier this morning to ventilate and check nearby units.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.