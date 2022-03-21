Police charge 1 man, search for 2nd in arson during occupation of Ottawa

Ottawa police have charged a 21-year-old man with arson in relation to a fire set in an apartment building on Lisgar Street on Feb. 6.

Police say they have not found any information linking the man to the so-called Freedom Convoy, which lasted for three weeks in February.

The man, who is from Ottawa, is charged with arson disregard for human life, arson causing property damage, mischief to property, mischief to property endangering life, and possessing incendiary material.

Police are still looking for a second man as a suspect in the incident and ask anyone with information to contact police.

A resident of the building spoke to CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning in the days after the arson attempt. He said residents discovered fire-starter bricks in the lobby early that morning.

The resident said he'd reviewed building security footage and he described seeing two individuals lighting a fire in the lobby.