Any Ottawa resident can now get a COVID-19 test: OPH

Any Ottawa resident who wants a COVID-19 test can now get one, even if they don't have coronavirus symptoms, according to a Sunday update to Ottawa Public Health's testing strategy.

Updated approach to testing comes after Premier Ford issues plea

Ryan Patrick Jones · CBC News ·
A person gets tested for COVID-19 in Montreal. Ottawa public health officials announced Sunday they were updating their testing policy and that anyone who wants a test — even if they don't have symptoms — can now get one. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

In an update Sunday to its testing strategy, the health agency said any resident who feels they need a test should be able to get one without being turned away, as long as there is capacity.

"If volumes are significant, priority will be given to residents from high-risk groups and those showing symptoms," OPH said on Twitter.

The COVID-19 test detects whether the COVID-19 virus is present in the body at the time of testing, and will not tell someone if they were infected previously.

Previously, residents were advised to go for a test only if they were showing symptoms like a recurring cough, fever or difficulty breathing.

The update followed a public plea by Premier Doug Ford for people to get tested after the province fell short of its testing target for the seventh day in a row.

To get tested, residents can go to the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Park Arena or to one of the two designated COVID-19 clinics on Moodie Drive or Heron Road. 

For more information, visit the Ottawa Public Health website.

 

