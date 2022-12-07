Gatineau police who arrested journalist breached ethics code, board finds

A Quebec police ethics board has found two Gatineau, Que., police officers involved in the 2018 arrest of a Radio-Canada journalist did an incomplete investigation and abused their authority, breaching the province's police code of ethics.

Antoine Trépanier, now a former Radio-Canada reporter, was arrested in March 2018 after Yvonne Dubé — who is still executive director of the Outaouais chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters — filed a complaint to Gatineau police.

Trépanier had been investigating Dubé after discovering she had falsely portrayed herself as a lawyer and practised law without a licence.

​Trépanier spoke with Dubé by phone on March 12 and asked her for a formal interview.

After initially agreeing to the request, Dubé declined the interview at the last moment. ​Trépanier sent her an email the next day asking to reschedule.

Dubé then contacted Gatineau police to allege that ​Trépanier was criminally harassing her. He was arrested that evening.

Now-retired Gatineau police chief Mario Harel later said the arresting officer had made a mistake. No charges were ultimately laid.

In a decision made public Tuesday, the Comité de déontologie policière (police ethics board) responded to a third-party complaint about the arrest.

It said a sergeant involved didn't take proper steps to understand what was happening, and that a lieutenant approved Trépanier's arrest despite knowing that.

The fact that Trépanier was a journalist who was simply doing his job makes the sergeant's misconduct more serious, wrote administrative judge Benoît McMahon.

No sanctions have been laid against the two officers. Neither Trépanier nor the Gatineau police have responded to a request for comment by Radio-Canada.