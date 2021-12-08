Man faces hate crime charges after antisemitic poster investigation

Police have charged an Ottawa man after investigating several antisemitic posters found across the city this fall.

Those posters were discovered in public places in neighbourhoods like Kanata, Barrhaven and even at a skatepark near Centrepointe Drive in Nepean. In November, police said they were investigating eight incidents of posters with hateful and antisemitic messages.

In a news release Wednesday, Ottawa police say a 29-year-old man has been charged with 26 counts of hate-motivated mischief. He's scheduled to be in court in February.

"It's very unsettling to see these kinds of posters in the city that we live in, that we love, in our nation's capital," Andrea Freedman, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Ottawa, said last month.

Both police and Freedman said anecdotally, there has been an increase in antisemitic incidents in the past year.

"We recognize the impact of hate-motivated incidents on the community and we urge everyone to report incidents when they happen," reads the recent news release.