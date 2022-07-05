Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
SIU investigating after Ottawa police fire anti-riot weapon at man

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after an Ottawa police officer discharged an anti-riot weapon at a 37-year-old man Monday afternoon.

Officers called to home on Claremont Drive Monday afternoon 

The 37-year-old man didn't appear to suffer serious injury after being struck by a projectile fired from an Anti Riot Weapon ENfiled, or ARWEN, at a residence in Manor Park on Monday, the Special Investigations Unit said in a news release.

According to a news release issued by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a residence on Claremont Drive in Ottawa's Manor Park neighbourhood at approximately 12:30 p.m on July 4. The call was in relation to a man breaching his conditions.

The man refused to exit the residence and threatened to harm himself if officers entered, according to the SIU. Negotiations continued, but officers noticed the man had an apparent self-inflicted wound to his neck.

An "interaction" ensued and an officer discharged an ARWEN (Anti Riot Weapon ENfield). The weapon, which is classified as a firearm, can launch a variety of projectiles including plastic bullets, tear gas and less-lethal batons.

The man was taken into custody and to hospital. The projectile did not appear to cause him any serious injury, the SIU said.

An ARWEN, which is classified as a firearm, can launch a variety of projectiles including plastic bullets, tear gas and less-lethal batons. (Francois Joly/CBC)

The SIU has assigned four investigators including a forensic investigator to the case. It's also looking for any information regarding the incident, including video and photos.

The unit invokes its mandate to investigate police conduct that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

