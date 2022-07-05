SIU investigating after Ottawa police fire anti-riot weapon at man

Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after an Ottawa police officer discharged an anti-riot weapon at a 37-year-old man Monday afternoon.

According to a news release issued by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a residence on Claremont Drive in Ottawa's Manor Park neighbourhood at approximately 12:30 p.m on July 4. The call was in relation to a man breaching his conditions.

The man refused to exit the residence and threatened to harm himself if officers entered, according to the SIU. Negotiations continued, but officers noticed the man had an apparent self-inflicted wound to his neck.

An "interaction" ensued and an officer discharged an ARWEN (Anti Riot Weapon ENfield). The weapon, which is classified as a firearm, can launch a variety of projectiles including plastic bullets, tear gas and less-lethal batons.

The man was taken into custody and to hospital. The projectile did not appear to cause him any serious injury, the SIU said.

The SIU has assigned four investigators including a forensic investigator to the case. It's also looking for any information regarding the incident, including video and photos.

The unit invokes its mandate to investigate police conduct that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.