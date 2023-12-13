Teen boy accused of anti-Jewish terror plot appears in court

A 15-year-old Ottawa boy charged with plotting a terrorist attack against Jewish people appeared in court on Wednesday, where a bail hearing was scheduled for January.

He will remain in custody until his next appearance in the Ontario Court of Justice in Ottawa on Jan. 15.

The teen appeared in court by video from a youth detention facility early Wednesday afternoon. He said his name and date of birth, and consented to the bail hearing being held almost a month from now.

He cannot be identified due to the protections of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The boy was arrested Dec. 15 in Ottawa by an RCMP-led team of federal, provincial and local police and other partners that handle threats to national security.

Some charges date back to earlier this fall

It's alleged that in late October, the teen instructed someone to carry out a terrorist activity against Jewish people, and that he communicated instructions about an explosive substance around the same time.

The specific target, or where and when the alleged terrorist activity was to take place, were not outlined in the charges.

Three other charges relate to explosive substances allegedly found at the boy's home when a search warrant was executed the night he was arrested.

The substances included acetone (a highly flammable and volatile liquid with a strong smell that's often found in nail polish remover) and an unspecified oxidizer (a substance used to promote combustion).

The five charges against the teen are:

Facilitating a terrorist activity in late October by communicating instructions about an explosive substance. Instructing a person in late October to carry out a terrorist activity against Jewish people. Facilitating a terrorist activity by possessing explosive substances: acetone, oxidizer and metal ball bearings. Possessing explosive substances (acetone and oxidizer) with intent to endanger life. Unlawful possession of explosive substances (acetone and oxidizer).

The allegations against him have not been proven in court.

The teen is represented by defence lawyer Jon Doody of the Ottawa firm Bayne Sellar Ertel Macrae.