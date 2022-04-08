Mother of Black hockey player feels 'relief' after suspensions for alleged racial abuse

The mother of a Black minor hockey player in Gatineau, Que., who says he was racially abused by other players has expressed relief after her son's team announced six of his teammates would be suspended.

Earlier this week, Anthony Allain-Samaké and one of his teammates from the L'Intrépide de Gatineau M15 AAA team had previously denounced incidents of racial abuse.

Samaké's mom, Julie Allain, says her son has continued playing for the team despite knowing it was a racist environment.

Then on Friday the team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, suspended six players in response to the allegations, as well as apologized to the two U15 AAA players and their families "following deplorable incidents that occurred on and off the ice."

"Knowing that finally the message is: 'Racism is not acceptable in hockey. It's tolerance zero.' It's a relief for us," said Allain.

The suspensions came after the team conducted its own investigation, and the team says all players on the team will also take an education and awareness class on discrimination.

"We regret the impact they have had on the two young players targeted by the racist gestures and comments," said Intrépide president Michel Andre in a statement, noting the people involved are all minors.

"We must provide our young athletes with organized sport activities that take place in a healthy, safe environment free from discrimination. We are determined to eliminate discriminatory behaviour or remarks against players, coaches or officials or any other persons."

Hockey Quebec also cancelled the final two games of the team's season, scheduled for this weekend, in a move co-ordinated with the Ligue de Hockey d'Excellence du Québec.

Vicky Deselliers, left, is seen with her son David Godwin. She says children like her son who try to play through racial abuse will now feel like they're being heard. (Alexander Behne/CBC)

'Somebody is hearing' the victims

The governing body also wants "those involved in the events that concern other U15 BB teams" be suspended until the conclusion of investigations.

Two players in that league — David Godwin from the Voiliers d'Aylmer and Blesson Ethan Citegetse from Loups des Collines — were among hockey players from the region who recently spoke out about being the victim of racial abuse this season.

Godwin's mother, Vicky Deselliers, says she was happy incidents of racial abuse were finally being taken seriously.

"For the past few months I thought everyone was trying to hide it," said Deselliers.

"When you close your eyes you don't see the problems, if you close your ears you don't hear, so finally i feel like somebody is hearing them. Somebody wants to make sure this is coming to an end."

Hockey Quebec president Yve Sigouin said Friday "any racist behaviour is unacceptable in hockey and in our society. It is very important to act immediately."

In a French statement, Sigouin said it was "essential to protect the alleged victims by taking immediate action."

"Kids now will see something will happen. You cannot use words like that. You can't discriminate against somebody without having sanctions," Deselliers said.