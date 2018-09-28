Cutting-edge artistry ushers in troubling new era

This week on the list: a mind-boggling look at humankind's impact on our planet, a showcase of animation's best and brightest, and a big sound on a couple of small stages.

Athropocene

Athropocene, on now at the National Gallery of Canada, is a vivid voyage into the environmental catastrophe wrought by we humans in our pursuit of minerals, industrialization and urbanization.

At the centre of this interactive multi-media experience are the immense, high-resolution photographs of Edward Burtynsky, simultaneously frightening and eerily beautiful depictions of deforestation and urban blight.

The images have been been augmented with 3D technology that can be activated by a smart phone or tablet, allowing viewers to virtually step inside the images. (If you don't own one, tablets are available for loan the exhibition entrance.)

In the feature film competition, North of Blue is an abstract animated film set in the far north, by director Joanna Priestley. (Joanna North)

Anthopocene refers to the geological idea being advanced by some scientists that we have entered a new epoch defined by humankind's devastating impact on the natural world.

From the award-winning team that brought us Manufactured Landscapes, Burtynsky and filmmakers Jennifer Baichwal and Nicholas de Pencier, this new project was five years in the making and involved travelling to the farthest corners of the world.

The new exhibition delves into how we affect the environment. 1:00

Where: National Gallery of Canada, 380 Sussex Dr.

When: Until Feb. 24, 2019

Cost: Students $7. Adults $15. Seniors $13. Children under 11 are free. This Sunday, as part of Culture Days, admission to the gallery is free. Purchase tickets here.

The accompanying documentary, Anthropocene: The Human Epoch, opens next week at the ByTowne Cinema.

Animation fascination

Hundreds of films, plenty of workshops, screenings for kids and a deep dive into the work of animation pioneers: It's all part of the annual showcase and industry convention taking place this weekend at Arts Court, the Ottawa Art Gallery and the National Arts Centre.

Check out a talk with famed Los Angeles collage artist Lewis Klahr on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Arts Court Theatre about how he takes scissors to his collection of vintage magazines and comic books to create mysterious love stories and philosophical musings on history.

Edward Burtynsky's Phosphor Tailings Pond #4, Near Lakeland, Florida, USA 2012. (Ed Burtynsky, courtesy Metivier Gallery,Toronto)

Saturday morning at the Ottawa Art Gallery, art supplies will be on hand for pint-sized animators to put their imagination to work.

The Ottawa International Animation Festival funs until Monday. For information about passes and free events go here.

Big voice, tiny concert

After having a baby girl, art-pop chanteuse Cindy Doire moved back to her home town of Timmins, Ont., this year to be closer to her family. It was a breath of fresh air after years of touring with number of musical incarnations, including the duo Scarlet Jane.

Doire sings in English, French, Spanish and Italian. Her style is smoky and mysterious, a dream-weaver with a haunting voice.

This weekend, Doire performs two intimate concerts celebrating the vinyl release of her album Panorama.

Where: Fourth Stage, National Arts Centre, 1 Elgin St.

When: Friday, 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

AND

Where: The Record Centre, 1090 Wellington St. W.

When: Saturday, 2 p.m.

Cost: The concert is free.