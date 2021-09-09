Skip to Main Content
City emergency manager Anthony Di Monte to retire next month

Anthony Di Monte, who has worked for the City of Ottawa as its chief paramedic and led its emergency response during the COVID-19 pandemic, says he plans to retire on Oct. 29.

Di Monte is former Ottawa paramedic chief, and has led city's pandemic response

CBC News ·
Anthony Di Monte announced he will retire from the City of Ottawa on Oct. 29. (CBC)

City manager Steve Kanellakos made the announcement in a memo to city council Thursday morning.

The memo said Kanellakos hired Di Monte in 2000 to lead the Ottawa Paramedic Service, which was then a new department consisting of six different paramedic services coming together after amalgamation.

As general manager of emergency and protective services, Di Monte worked on the response to Ottawa River flooding in 2017 and 2019, along with the tornadoes of September 2018.

He has led Ottawa's response to the pandemic, including the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, for the past 18 months.

Anthony Di Monte, second from right, participates in a post-tornado news conference in September 2018. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

"Tony's impact on our City is immeasurable and his departure will leave a big void at the Senior Leadership Team table," wrote Kanellakos.

He said the search for his replacement will start in the coming days.

Before his time in Ottawa, Di Monte worked in emergency response in York Region and Montreal.

Ottawa's transportation general manager John Manconi is also retiring at the end of this month.

