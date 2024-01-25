Another freezing rain warning issued for Ottawa

Environment Canada has issued another freezing rain warning for the Ottawa-Gatineau area.

Residents can expect the inclement weather to start late tonight and last into Friday afternoon, the weather agency said Thursday.

Significant ice buildup of five to 10 millimetres is expected to accumulate over several hours of freezing rain, setting the conditions for dangerous travel and power outages.

Some locations may see a changeover to rain Friday if temperatures rise above the freezing mark.

The announcement comes as the city recovers from a night of freezing rain that forced the cancellation of school buses and exams in eastern Ontario, as well as the closure of the Rideau Canal Skateway just five days after one section opened.