Ottawa

Another freezing rain warning issued for Ottawa

Environment Canada has issued another freezing rain warning for the Ottawa-Gatineau area. Residents can expect the inclement weather to start late tonight and last into Friday afternoon.

5 to 10 mm of ice expected to accumulate overnight

CBC News ·
A yellow box at a crosswalk is coated in bumpy ice.
Ice coats a crosswalk sensor in Ottawa on Jan. 5, 2023. Environment Canada issued freezing rain warnings for the region on Wednesday and again on Thursday. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Environment Canada has issued another freezing rain warning for the Ottawa-Gatineau area.

Residents can expect the inclement weather to start late tonight and last into Friday afternoon, the weather agency said Thursday.

Significant ice buildup of five to 10 millimetres is expected to accumulate over several hours of freezing rain, setting the conditions for dangerous travel and power outages.

Some locations may see a changeover to rain Friday if temperatures rise above the freezing mark.

The announcement comes as the city recovers from a night of freezing rain that forced the cancellation of school buses and exams in eastern Ontario, as well as the closure of the Rideau Canal Skateway just five days after one section opened.

