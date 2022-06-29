What we know so far about the fatal stabbing and police shooting on Anoka Street

Sally Babbitt says her son heard screams through an open window of their Anoka Street home Monday night. When he went to check out was going on, she said, he saw police officers fire their guns.

"He heard about three screams at around 10:30 [p.m.]" Babbitt said. "When he started seeing [police] lights, he thought, 'I better have a look.'"

Ottawa police arrived at the street just South of Heron Road to see a man stabbing a woman, according to Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

When the man ignored orders to drop the knife three officers fired, striking the suspect and the woman he was stabbing, the police watchdog stated in a media release. The 19-year-old woman is recovering in hospital.

The SIU said she suffered a "non-life threatening gunshot wound," while Ottawa police said she had also suffered "multiple serious stab wounds."

Three people are dead, including the suspect, after a man stabbed a woman and her two daughters before being shot by police.

Here's what we know so far:

The victims

Police have not publicly identified the victims.

Neighbours say the home on Anoka Street is owned by a woman with two daughters.

They described the area as quiet and expressed shock at what happened.

Babbitt said the most disturbing aspect of what happened wasn't how close it was to her home.

"It's that something this terrible has happened to this very nice family," she explained. "It's just horrific and we feel awful for them. Everybody kind of knows the girls because they're so friendly."

Nouh Ibrahim said he'd lived on Anoka Street for about 12 years and had seen the mother and her daughters doing things like walking the dog and mowing the lawn.

"Complete shock," he said, when asked about the violence on his street. "I couldn't comprehend something like this would happen in this neighbourhood."

Despite living on the street for years, Ibrahim said what happened Monday night left him feeling "uneasy" and wondering about safety.

The timeline

A 911 call came from a home on Anoka around 10:30 p.m.

"Screaming could be heard" and the caller reported someone was being stabbed, said SIU spokesperson Monica Hudon on Tuesday.

The police watchdog said officers pulled up to find a man stabbing a woman on the road.

When he didn't listen to demands that he drop the knife, three officers opened fire, Hudon said.

SIU investigating police-involved shooting in Ottawa; man fatally shot and woman sustained gunshot wound. Monica Hudon, spokesperson:

The SIU said a 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 19-year-old woman was transported to the hospital where she remains.

What neighbours saw

The area was flooded with police cruisers and flashing lights in the aftermath of the shooting, according to those who live along the street.

"I heard four bangs and it sounded like gunfire," recalled David Babbitt, Sally's husband.

Noella Buenti told CBC News she heard gunshots too and saw the suspect's body lying on the road.

"It was unbelievable," she said. "I don't know how many police cars were here; it was over 10, 12 police cars; an ambulance, everything."

Buenti also said she spoke to the boyfriend of one of the stabbing victims.

"He was very upset and wouldn't talk. He just said there's someone with a knife. And the police asked him to put down the knife and he wouldn't. And then they shot him," she said.

SIU investigation

The SIU has assigned two investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.

Those investigators were still in the process of confirming the identities of the man and woman who were shot as of Tuesday.

Brian Samuel, interim president of the Ottawa Police Association, described the events of Monday night as a "call for service with a tragic result."

It will have a lasting effect on both members and the community, he wrote in a statement.

"These are the difficult calls that don't happen often, but when they do, our officers respond in a professional manner, and do what they are trained to do," Samuel added.

The SIU said it's designated three "subject officials" — the police officers who fired their guns and are being investigated — and six others officers as witnesses.

A post-mortem for the man killed by police is scheduled for Wednesday.