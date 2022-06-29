Ottawa police have identified the victims of a fatal stabbing Monday night in the city's Alta Vista neighbourhood that ended with the suspect being shot dead by officers in a hail of bullets.

Police say 15-year-old Jasmine Ready and 50-year-old Anne-Marie Ready died in the double homicide on June 27.

A LinkedIn profile for Anne-Marie Ready says she worked as a trade commissioner with Global Affairs Canada.

In an email to CBC, Global Affairs spokesperson Jason Kung said the department was aware of the "tragic death" of an employee.

"We extend our deepest sympathies, as well as our thoughts to the family, relatives, and to all those close to the deceased," he wrote.

"Officials from our department are reaching out in support of relatives and colleagues affected by this tragic event."

According to Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU), police were called to a home on Anoka Street at around 10:30 p.m. after getting a 911 call.

When officers arrived at the house, they came across a man stabbing a woman on the road nearby, a spokesperson for the independent police watchdog said. Three officers then fired on the 21-year-old man when he refused to drop his knife, killing him in the process.

The barrage of gunfire also struck the woman, the SIU said.

Two other bodies were found nearby, the SIU said. The 19-year-old woman the man had been stabbing was taken to hospital, and paramedics said Tuesday she'd suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The SIU is called in to investigate serious injuries and deaths involving police, allegations of sexual assault and incidents in which officers fire weapons at people.

Neighbours have said the home at 1273 Anoka St. is owned by a woman with two daughters. They've said the neighbourhood is quiet and have expressed shock at the killings.

Neither police nor the SIU have identified the suspect.