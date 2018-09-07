Head of company that helped develop Manotick killed in collision

The head of an Ottawa excavation company has died after being struck by a truck in the south-end community of Manotick Friday morning.

Ken Gordon, 76, was killed in the crash on Ann Street between Maple Avenue and Beaverwood Road, his family confirmed to CBC News.

Police were called to the scene of the crash at around 9 a.m.

Gordon died of his injuries at hospital, police said.

A truck is taped off on Ann Street in Manotick, where a pedestrian was struck and killed Friday morning. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Helped develop Manotick, Greely

For 35 years, Gordon ran Ken Gordon Excavating, one of the largest excavation companies in the Ottawa Valley, his daughter Karen Gordon said in an email Friday afternoon.

The company was heavily involved with developing both Manotick and nearby Greely into popular south Ottawa residential communities, she said.

Ken Gordon had six grandchildren, supported a number of local charities and was "known for his quick wit and laughter," his daughter said.

Ann Street remained closed late Friday afternoon as police investigated.