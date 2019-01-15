Family grieving death of Anja Van Beek in bus crash

Anja Van Beek, 65, was on OC Transpo bus 269 to Bridlewood on Friday afternoon and had been heading home from work to her family when she died in the crash.

Van Beek, who worked at the Treasury Board, leaves behind her husband and two daughters, along with extended family in Ottawa, Toronto and the Netherlands.

She was one of three people, along with Bruce Thomlinson and Judy Booth who lost their lives. Another 23 passengers were taken to hospital with various injuries.

Jane Philpott, who was announced as the new president of the Treasury Board and minister of Digital Government on Monday, spoke after her appointment about the deaths of the three public servants.

"I want to express, on behalf of the government, the continued sympathies that we have for the families that have been affected and that we want to continue to support any and all who have been affected by that terrible accident," Philpott said.

CBC News reached out to Van Beek's family who said they didn't want to comment at this time.

In a statement released by Ottawa police, her family said they are grieving and asked for privacy.