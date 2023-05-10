Unions hope for change as Anita Anand takes over Treasury Board

Several federal public service unions are expressing hope at the appointment of new Treasury Board President Anita Anand in the prime minister's latest cabinet shuffle.

Anand's predecessor at Treasury Board was Ottawa–Vanier MP Mona Fortier, who led the secretariat during a strike of about 155,000 Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) workers in April, and who lost her cabinet seat in this week's shuffle.

The unions had been critical of Fortier during the negotiations, which eventually led to the signing of new collective agreements in May.

In a news release issued Wednesday, PSAC national president Chris Aylward said the union is reaching out to Anand and other new ministers to "establish open communication and clear constructive dialogue going forward."

Several PSAC bargaining units are still at the table or will be soon, according to the release. And PSAC will bring ongoing Black and Indigenous class-action lawsuits to Anand's attention, as well as stalled pension changes for firefighters and border officers.

Another federal public service union, the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC), said it's "looking forward to a more collaborative approach from the employer."

PIPSC's priorities include reviewing return-to-office orders, pay, reducing outsourcing in government and more.

Part of an economic team

After Anand's first briefing in her new role on Thursday, the Oakville MP told CBC's Power & Politics that the government is refocusing on spending coming out of the pandemic.

It wants to deliver the Liberal agenda prudently, efficiently and wisely, with respect for taxpayer dollars, she said.

To meet that goal, Anand will be working closely with an economic team including Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland (who retained her portfolio in the shuffle), Public Services and Procurement Minister Jean-Yves Duclos (formerly health minister), Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne (formerly foreign affairs minister), and Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages Randy Boissonnault (formerly tourism minister).

A government source suggested to CBC on Wednesday that there is a plan to deploy Anand and Duclos as key economic ministers.

That same source said the shuffle's primary aim was to put the government's strongest performers on files that need attention — particularly economic files.

From left to right, Treasury Board President Anita Anand, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages Randy Boissonnault leave a press conference following a cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on July 26, 2023. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Brings corporate governance experience

Asked whether she felt her latest assignment was a demotion after handling national defence since 2021 (the defence file has been taken over by Bill Blair), Anand said she brings a lot of economic policy and corporate governance experience to the Treasury Board table, and that the prime minister asked her to take on a "very large role."

"There is not one policy of our government that doesn't go through Treasury Board. I will be seeing everything from a policy perspective," Anand said on Thursday.

"And yes, I'm going to have to speak to my colleagues about the need for prudent spending, and I'm looking forward to those conversations as well."

She also mentioned a bill to reduce regulatory red tape for businesses, as well as ongoing work on digitizing government.