Ottawa city council could create non-voting seat for Anishinabe Algonquin elder

Ottawa city council could add a non-voting seat representing the nation on whose unceded, traditional territory the city is built.

Councillors will be considering the Anishinabe Algonquin Civic Cultural Protocol at a meeting Wednesday.

The protocol recognizes the Anishinabe Algonquins as the city's host nation and makes a series of promises to increase their prominence and participation in city arts, heritage and culture programming.

It follows years of development with the Algonquin Anishinabeg Nation Tribal Council, Algonquin Nation Programs and Services Secretariat, Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation and Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation.

Having someone appointed on the council is a great step. It means that we have a voice. — Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg Chief Dylan Whiteduck

The city says the proposal for a non-voting seat at council for an Anishinabe Algonquin elder came from those groups.

This new council member would serve as a "symbolic presence" and "honorary adviser" providing advice on matters concerning Algonquins, their traditional knowledge and worldview, according to a city statement.

The details — including specific role, selection process, rights and responsibilities — would be the subject of further discussion before implementation, the city said.

Voice for accountability

Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg Chief Dylan Whiteduck said he hopes the role would serve as a liaison to council and a reminder of their ongoing presence.

"Having someone appointed on the council is a great step. It means that we have a voice," Whiteduck said.

"It means we have someone we can ask questions to, it provides also accountability on the mayor and city councillors when it comes to Indigenous protocols and Indigenous identity."

Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg Chief Dylan Whiteduck said he hopes the protocol will build momentum after many false starts on the reconciliation process in the past decade. (Jean-François Poudrier/Radio-Canada)

Whiteduck said that also extends to projects where Indigenous identity is part of the pitch, as was the case in the controversy over the Tewin development, or significant projects currently underway such as LeBreton Flats.

"Hopefully the City of Ottawa recognizes this and we have a true dialogue herem not one where we're going to get stabbed in the back or pushed to the sidelines," he said.

Algonquins of Pikwakagan Chief Wendy Jocko said Wednesday morning she supports the overall protocol.

At a committee meeting on the protocol last month, Pikwakagan Coun. Dan Kohoko said the protocol is a good initiative that shows an opportunity for co-operation and to provide an international showcase for Anishinabe Algonquin culture.

In an interview Monday, a spokesperson for Jocko said the elder should have a vote on council. However, in a follow-up email, Jocko said that person was misinformed on her position.

'A constant reminder'

Savanna McGregor, acting grand chief of the Algonquin Anishinabeg Nation Tribal Council, said even though the person would not have a vote they could still have an important influence.

"Just to be at the table means so much and it actually shows a commitment to working in collaboration," McGregor said.

"The individual would serve the nation as a constant reminder that we are here and these are unceded lands and that whenever culture comes into play … that a true Algonquin representative elder will be there to help guide and answer questions."

WATCH | The leaders weigh in on the proposal: Ottawa city council to vote on adding non-voting seat for Algonquin elder Duration 1:13 Savanna McGregor, acting grand chief of the Algonquin Anishinabeg Nation Tribal Council, and Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg Chief Dylan Whiteduck on what it would mean to add a non-voting member. 1:13

McGregor said the four Algonquin organizations involved in creating the protocol could be involved in selecting a reputable elder for the role.

She said the only other place she's seen a similar position is the Regional District of Central Okanagan in B.C., where the Westbank First Nation has a non-voting councillor.

Emphasis on culture

The majority of the protocol addresses goals over a five-year period such as encouraging more Anishinabe Algonquin participation in cultural industries, the city's archives and archeology project and reducing barriers for use of city recreation facilities.

It also includes removing Indigenous-themed mascots and names from non-Indigenous sports organizations at city facilities, plaques with territorial acknowledgements and creating a consultative culture circle that meets at least twice a year.

The Anishinabe Algonquin Civic Cultural Protocol places an emphasis on inclusion in traditional cultural projects as well. Màmawi: Together at Pimisi LRT station was created by Algonquin artists. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Veldon Coburn, a University of Ottawa professor and member of the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan, said it's important the document is based on work with legitimate political bodies.

He said the emphasis on cultural "window-dressing" and the lack of more substantial political power-sharing with these communities shows there's still a long way to go.

"It leaves a little to be desired, but it's actually a larger first step in terms of municipal-Indigenous relations in Canada," Coburn said.