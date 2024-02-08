Animal tranquilizer found in drugs tested after Belleville overdose emergency

Public health officials say testing has confirmed xylazine, a potent tranquilizer used in veterinary procedures, was found in a drug sample taken around the time of last week's overdose emergency in Belleville, Ont.

In a brief update Thursday afternoon, Hastings Prince Edward Public Health (HPEPH) said testing carried out by Health Canada found the animal sedative, the depressant benzodiazepine and an opioid in the most recent sample collected by police amid the spike in drug poisonings.

Officials said 23 people overdosed in Belleville between the afternoon of Feb. 6 and morning of Feb. 8. Witnesses described multiple people collapsing at the same time.

At one point, police warned residents to avoid the downtown to give first responders space to work, describing the situation as an "overdose emergency."

HPEPH said xylazine is a tranquilizer used by vets to control an animal's heart rate, blood pressure and breathing.

"Combining xylazine with opioids or central nervous system depressants like benzodiazepines or alcohol can significantly depress these vital functions, increasing the risk of overdose and death," read an email sent to CBC.

Harm reduction workers in Ottawa recently sounded the alarm after finding the same substance in that city's drug supply, saying it put street drug users at even greater risk of severe harm.

A potent tranquilizer is showing up in Ottawa’s drug supply. Here’s how this clinic can test for it Duration 2:25 Supervised injection sites in Ottawa like the Sandy Hill Community Health Centre are sounding the alarm after finding traces of xylazine, an animal tranquilizer, in the local drug supply. Derrick St John, program manager of the centre’s Oasis program, demonstrates how drugs can be tested in just a few minutes.

Typically used to sedate large farm animals such as cattle and horses, xylazine can have dangerous effects in humans including prolonged blackouts, according to Ottawa Public Health.

When mixed with fentanyl, it's known as "tranq" or "zombie dope" and can cause painful wounds that lead to amputation.

Health officials across Ontario, including in London, Thunder Bay and the Waterloo Region, have also reported the presence of xylazine.

HPEPH said Naloxone, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, does not have any effect on the tranquilizer, adding that "reinforces the need to call 911."