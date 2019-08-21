Top animal stories of 2019

Some readers care deeply about transit while others will click on crime.

But few can resist the lure of an animal. Here are the top animal stories for CBC Ottawa in 2019.

Smudge the cat

Admit it. You, too, have made this face, when confronted with a plateful of fibre. (@smudge_lord/Instagram)

Who knows why some social media images become viral memes. A hint may lie in the inscrutable eyes of Smudge, a Kanata cat whose sneering at salad made it an Instagram star.

Zoë the lab

Scott Gannon, with the OPP Canine Unit, and Zoe located the two teen girls who had gone missing in Ontario's Algonquin Park. (Jason Parks/The Picton Gazette )

Imagine being lost in Algonquin Park. Two 16-year-old girls went missing during a camping trip in July. The nation was gripped, fearing the worst until the girls were found safe and sound by a loveable, slobbery hero.

Drunk raccoons

Emily Rodgers snapped a photo of this raccoon in her backyard. She said the animal was lethargic and struggling to stand-up. (Emily Rodgers)

Love 'em or loath 'em, everybody wanted to read about the accidental inebriation of Stittsville's trash pandas, after chowing down on fermented fruit.

Mercedes the tubby Thai puppy

Mercedes the Thai street dog before her weight loss, left, and after, right. (Supplied)

A dog is overfed by well-meaning street vendors in Thailand. At one point, Mercedes weighed 54 kilograms but after a major lifestyle change, it dropped down to 27 kilograms. But then its excess skin was the problem until an Ottawa vet offered to do a nip and tuck.

Ed the cat

Jade Taylor-Ryan and Ed the cat. (Jade Taylor-Ryan)

Ed the cat was featured in an irresistible TikTok video, made by a 17-year-old teenager in Barrhaven, to the tune of the 1954 hit, Mr. Sandman. Ed, named after another ginger, Ed Sheeran, seemed zen about his 10 million hits.

Tiny turtles

After more than two months away inside incubators, nearly six hundred tiny turtles headed back to the waters of Ottawa's Mud Lake. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC )

It was not only furry four-legged creatures that caught our readers' attention. Reptiles had their day, too.