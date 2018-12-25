Bylaw kept busy herding raccoons, skunks, goats in 2018

The creatures that Ottawa bylaw officers deal with run the gamut — and sometimes, animal calls include a few surprises.

The majority of animals officers deal with are either dogs, cats or livestock, said Christine Hartig, issues management specialist with Ottawa bylaw.

But it's also the first year ever that bylaw officers were responsible for transporting sick or injured wildlife to the Ottawa Humane Society, leading to more calls about small, wild critters.

Goats on the loose

In Ottawa — and many other places — it seemed like 2018 was the year of the marauding goat, and Hartig said she has no idea why.

"It was bizarre, there was no explanation for it," she said. "It's just odd."

Officers rounded up four goats that were on the lam in the city this year, two of whom were eventually reunited with their owners.

In one particularly memorable incident, Hartig said a resident reported a goat in her yard playing with the family's dogs — and when she called the dogs in, the goat came with them.

A bylaw officer feeds a goat that was found wandering in Orléans around Trim Road and Highway 174. It eventually found a new home on a nearby farm. (Ottawa Bylaw )

Goats aren't a particularly difficult animal to catch, she said, because most of them are domesticated and are used to humans.

Once that's done, it's just a matter of tracking down the owner. Usually, that's a fairly straightforward process, Hartig said.

"We'll go around the area looking for anybody who looks like they might have livestock and say, 'Is this your goat?'' she said.

Sticky situations

In 2018, bylaw officers were anticipating over 1,000 calls for transporting sick and injured wildlife thanks to new responsibilities handed over from the Ottawa Humane Society, Hartig said.

The agency hired a dedicated wildlife officer, who was often confronted with squirrels, skunks, raccoons and even groundhogs.

"We have a lot of green space in the city, so there's certainly a lot of wildlife corridors," Hartig said. "They're opportunists, a lot of these animals, and they'll be looking for food and shelter in residential areas."

Of particular prominence was the number of skunks that found themselves trapped in people's basement window wells, Hartig said. Once they fall in, they have no way to get out.

Calls about animals trapped in basement window wells are common. Bylaw officers will advise residents to help them escape by leaning a board against the edge of the well to create a makeshift ramp. (City of Ottawa)

Officers will often advise those callers to lean a branch or a board into the window well so that the animal can walk along it to get out.

And residents concerned about getting sprayed don't usually have much to worry about.

"If you try to grab it, then you might get sprayed," she said. "But generally speaking, they're saving their spray for more important things like predators."

Caught red-pawed: Bylaw officers rescued a raccoon with its paw stuck in a Kanata dumpster (left) and one that was stuck in a garbage can in Constance Bay. Neither animal was injured. (City of Ottawa)

Raccoons are also a common city dweller, leading to many calls for trash pandas stuck in difficult spots.

Baby season!

In the spring, Ottawa bylaw reported an influx of calls about orphaned baby animals, leading the agency to post a series of educational appeals for the public.

Baby animals left alone are not usually alone for long, they said, as the mother may just be out looking for food.

MYTH: a baby animal that is handled by a human will be rejected by its mother.<br><br>FACT: this is not true. If you found a baby animal and moved it to be helpful, please return it to its den, as mom is most likely out looking for food & will return. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottcity</a> <a href="https://t.co/T7ovHg1LA7">pic.twitter.com/T7ovHg1LA7</a> —@OttawaBylaw

In a few cases though, infants did have to be rescued. A lonely fawn was found wandering around the city's west end after losing its mother and a family of squirrels had to be moved after the animals made a home in someone's mailbox.

A baby groundhog also found itself in a pickle after being harassed by a crow. It was picked up by bylaw officers and got treatment for its injured tail.

The city's wildlife control officer handled plenty of calls for orphaned critters this spring. (City of Ottawa)

All in all, most stories this year had happy endings, Hartig said.

"For us, a happy ending is the animal that was at large is off the street — it's safe and the public is also safe"