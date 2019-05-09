Getting naked for the camera after losing 300 pounds

Angus Wright has sometimes struggled to accept his body.

Ten years ago he weighed more than 225 kilograms, or 500 pounds, and while he didn't have a problem with the fat, he did have a problem with the health disorders it caused.

So Wright underwent bariatric surgery, and ended up shedding more than half of his weight.

But that brought a new set of challenges. He was left with a lot of excess skin, and he found it difficult to look at himself in the mirror. Wright told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning on Thursday that he "felt very alien" in his own body.

Then he did something that terrified him — he agreed to take off his clothes in front of a photographer to see if he could find some beauty in his body.

Wright said he's pleased with the results. (Ruth Steinberg)

'Kind of trapped in it'

It happened after Bill Staubi at Enriched Bread Artists on Gladstone Avenue approached Wright to talk about his weight loss.

"I had [told him] I'm really struggling with my body, and I'm kind of trapped in it, because our medical system is not really set up to help with that, and I didn't have the means to take care of those issues myself," Wright recalled.

"[Staubi] had the idea, and he asked, 'Have you ever considered documenting this body?' And I hadn't.... In all the work I've done to maintain a 300-pound weight loss, I had never communicated anything other than absolute hatred for my body because of my dysmorphia. So that was the only voice speaking on behalf of my body."

Wright felt he couldn't pass on the opportunity to help himself, and ended up working with the photographer Ruth Steinberg.

The resulting images, which Wright said he's very happy with, are on display at Enriched Bread Artists until May 11. Wright described standing in the studio among the pictures last weekend as "surreal."

"'We're standing in a room with my naked body, and we're talking about it like I'm not supposed to be freaked out by that,'" he recalled telling a friend at the time.