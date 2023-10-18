Dresses worn by Angela Hewitt from NYC to Shanghai to be sold for charity

Angela Hewitt's dining room in Ottawa is full of vintage dresses — all the ones that don't fit in her overflowing walk-in closet.

The renowned concert pianist has built her collection over a career of performing in storied venues around the world, such as the National Arts Centre in Ottawa and Carnegie Hall in New York.

Hewitt says she wore the dresses so often, donating them is like 'throwing out a part' of her. (V. Tony Hauser/Facebook)

"How can you throw out a dress that you've worn on stage in the Sydney Opera House and in San Francisco Symphony Hall," Hewitt asked in a recent interview on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

"It's like throwing out a part of you."

Despite the emotional connection, Hewitt is donating 50 of her dresses to two local charities.

Hewitt is an ambassador for OrKidstra, an Ottawa-based charity that helps support children in underserved communities through music.

She donated her dresses to the charity, which will be partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ottawa to sell the garments through the latter's Thrive Select Thrift store on Merivale Road.

A launch party is happening at the store Wednesday from 5:30-7 p.m. The dresses will be available for sale at the store in person only starting Thursday.

"[We're] just stunned at the gorgeous pieces, but also the memories that go along with such a wonderful career," said Rebecca Russell, OrKidstra's director of development and communications.

Hewitt plays the Hong Kong Cultural Centre in 2008. (Angela Hewitt/Facebook)

The vintage size eight designer dresses will cost up to about $250, although prices haven't yet been finalized.

"Beautiful vintage pieces, but also affordable for folks who may be looking for something special for the holiday season," Russell said.

Young people should have 'music in their lives'

Hewitt at a piano inside Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto. (V. Tony Hauser/Facebook)

Hewitt, who spent the first 20 years of her life in Ottawa, said she always retired her concert dresses to her home in Ottawa.

She said it's "only apt" they should now be sold in the city.

Some of Hewitt's dresses are by famous designers, such as Nina Ricci and Ottawa-based Richard Robinson.

The pieces include a gold lamé jumpsuit featured on a poster for Hyperion Records and a "lovely green dress" with a top "like a ballet suit," Hewitt said.

Another is a Diane Freis floor-length silk dress detailed with delicate hand beading, worn by Hewitt while she was performing in Prague in 2005.

Hewitt said she hopes her wardrobe can help OrKidstra bring joy to the lives of children in some way.

"That's important to me," she said. "That young people have music in their lives."