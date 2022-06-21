Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
National Gallery of Canada names Angela Cassie interim director and CEO

Angela Cassie will step in as the National Gallery of Canada's interim director and CEO.

Cassie previously worked as gallery's chief strategy and inclusion officer

Angela Cassie previously served as the National Gallery of Canada's chief strategy and inclusion officer. She will take over CEO duties on July 10. (Angela Cassie/The Canadian Press)

A release from the gallery says Cassie will start the job on July 10.

She's taking over from Sasha Suda, who has been at the gallery's helm for three years, but is leaving for the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Cassie previously served as the gallery's chief strategy and inclusion officer.

The release says she will continue to implement the gallery's strategic plan, which she helped develop.

Before joining the National Gallery in January 2021, Cassie worked her way up the ladder at the Canadian Museum of Human Rights in Winnipeg.

