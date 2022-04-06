Ottawa teacher, husband out on bail after alleged sex offences involving 2 students

A former Ottawa teacher and her husband, charged jointly for alleged sexual offences involving two students, are now out on bail and living separately as they await their next court appearance at the end of May.

Andreea Andrei, 37, and Harry Andrei, 38, were both arrested on Monday and each faces three charges.

According to court records, Ottawa police allege between September 2017 and January 2022 the couple sexually assaulted an underage girl, and sexually exploited that same underage girl and an underage boy by inviting/counselling/inciting them into sexual touching while the couple were "in a position of trust and authority" or in relationships that exploited the two minors.

The couple were released on bail Tuesday after they, and each of their respective sureties, promised to pay $2,000 if any release conditions are broken.

Andreea Andrei must continue to reside at her west Ottawa home with her surety, and can't offer educational services to anyone under 18 years old or hold any position of trust or authority over anyone under 16 years old.

Can't communicate with alleged victims or each other

She must also stay away from Kanata Montessori School, which terminated Andreea Andrei and filed a police report as soon as it learned of the allegations involving two of its graduates about two months ago.

Harry Andrei, meanwhile, must live with his surety at the surety's home in Stittsville.

The couple can't communicate with or be within 250 metres of the alleged victims and several others, and also can't communicate with or be with each other, except in the presence of lawyers to prepare their defence.

The pair also can't communicate with or be around anyone under 18, except in the presence of parents or their sureties, among other conditions.

Their next court appearance is scheduled for May 31.