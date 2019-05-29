Senators re-sign goalie Anders Nilsson

The Ottawa Senators have a third goalie under contract for next season, making a post-season play to keep mid-season acquisition Anders Nilsson.

The team announced Wednesday it had re-signed the 29-year-old Swede to a two year, $5.2-million contract.

They picked him up from the Vancouver Canucks Jan. 2, along with depth winger Darren Archibald, for goalie Mike McKenna, forward Tom Pyatt and a sixth-round pick. The Senators hosted the Canucks just hours later.

Nilsson appeared in 24 of Ottawa's 42 games after the deal, posting a team-best .914 save percentage while his wins and losses 11-11.

"He is a competitive, talented veteran who played very well after being acquired last season," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion in a news release.

"Anders is a great teammate and hard worker, which makes him an excellent fit with our growing team. This signing provides us with stability at the goaltending position, which is very important to our success as our team continues to develop."

Nilsson joins Craig Anderson and Mike Condon as Ottawa goalies under contract for next season, though Condon played just two games with the Senators and one with their minor league team in Belleville because of injury.

Both Anderson and Condon have one year left on their contracts.