Anas Mujber stepped out of a Range Rover and shot Emilio Jimenez three times at close range outside of a downtown Ottawa strip club in the early morning hours of April 18, 2019.

"That is why we are here today," Crown prosecutor Jon Fuller told a jury Friday after showing them security video of the homicide.

"That was the end of Emilio Jimenez's life."

Jimenez didn't die on the pavement outside Barefax Gentleman's Club, Fuller told the jury. The 25-year-old was pronounced dead an hour later in hospital after "fruitless" efforts to save him.

Mujber's trial for second-degree murder began Friday. The Edmonton man has pleaded not guilty to the charge but has admitted to shooting Jimenez.

What's left for the jury to decide is not whether Mujber fired the gun, but his intent at the time.

"It will be about the choices that Mr. Mujber made to arm himself and the choices he made to end Emilio's life," Fuller told them.

Court will hear from witnesses working at Barefax that night, police officers who responded after shots were fired, and bystanders in the area when shots rang out, Fuller said.

Emilio Jimenez, 25, was killed early on the morning of April 18, 2019, in Ottawa's ByWard Market. (Facebook)

Victim and accused both at strip club

Jimenez was at the strip club with his friends that night and Mujber was there, too, but with a different group.

Bouncers, a waitress and security footage will corroborate that both groups got along, Fuller told the jury, with no explosive interactions that led to the violence.

"You'll see that it was all benign."

That was until 2 a.m. when both groups were leaving the strip club.

Video footage will show Mujber leave the club and sit inside the parked Range Rover. Just six minutes later, Fuller said, Jimenez makes his way outside to join his friends who were standing with some of Mujber's friends.

"At that point a fight breaks out. Emilio is punched."

As Jimenez moved to flee the attack, Mujber appeared between two parked cars, Fuller said. He shows up within seconds.

"It's at that moment, that Mr. Mujber opens fire."

This scene near the intersection of York and Cumberland streets is a few blocks east of where the victim was found. (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

Accused fled while victim bled

Security video shows Mujber got back into the vehicle and fled the scene, while Jimenez bled on the ground.

Responding police officers began pursuing the Range Rover, eventually finding it ditched while the occupants fled on foot, said Fuller, then police gave chase and arrested Mujber.

The next morning, a Good Samaritan on his way to get breakfast found a gun thrown on the grass along the route Mujber took to flee the scene.

Forensic testing revealed the gun had Mujber's DNA on it and matched shell casings found at the scene, Fuller said.

"As you listen to and watch the evidence, ask yourselves: was Emilio a threat to Mr. Mujber? Was he a lethal threat? Did Mr. Mujber appear to know what he was doing? Was he making deliberate choices?" Fuller told the jury.

Defence lawyers Mark Ertel and Sarah Ahsan are representing Mujber at his ongoing trial.